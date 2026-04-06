Date Taken: 04.01.2026 Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:27 Photo ID: 9601875 VIRIN: 260401-A-TP754-5218 Resolution: 5088x2857 Size: 3.2 MB Location: US

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This work, Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.