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    Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center [Image 1 of 4]

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    Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the annual Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center. The parade marks the beginning of the Month of the Military Child.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9601875
    VIRIN: 260401-A-TP754-5218
    Resolution: 5088x2857
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center
    Command Sgt. Major Kenyon Simmons Signs Proclamation
    Children marching in the annual Pinwheel Parade
    Children from the Cody Child Development Center at JBMHH

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