Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center

Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the annual Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center. The parade marks the beginning of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9601875
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-TP754-5218
|Resolution:
|5088x2857
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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