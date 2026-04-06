Command Sgt. Major Kenyon Simmons Signs Proclamation

Garrison Command Sgt. Major Kenyon K. Simmons signs the official MOMC proclamation, affirming JBM-HH's commitment to supporting our military children and recognizing the sacrifices they make at such young ages.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9601868
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-TP754-5742
|Resolution:
|4731x3954
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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