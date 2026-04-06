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    Command Sgt. Major Kenyon Simmons Signs Proclamation [Image 2 of 4]

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    Command Sgt. Major Kenyon Simmons Signs Proclamation

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Garrison Command Sgt. Major Kenyon K. Simmons signs the official MOMC proclamation, affirming JBM-HH's commitment to supporting our military children and recognizing the sacrifices they make at such young ages.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9601868
    VIRIN: 260401-A-TP754-5742
    Resolution: 4731x3954
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Command Sgt. Major Kenyon Simmons Signs Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center
    Command Sgt. Major Kenyon Simmons Signs Proclamation
    Children marching in the annual Pinwheel Parade
    Children from the Cody Child Development Center at JBMHH

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