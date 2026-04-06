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    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 6 of 6]

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    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting

    BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    From left to right, retired Brig. Gen. Michael A. Kiefer, Lt. Col. Aaron Conklin, U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, State Senator Rodric Bray and State Rep. Dave Hall, cut the ribbon signifying the official opening of the newly renovated Bloomington Readiness Center, in Bloomington, Indiana, Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026. The facility is home to the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit with a storied lineage dating back to 1882. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9601836
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-DR049-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting
    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting
    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting
    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting
    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting
    Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting

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    readiness
    Indiana National Gaurd
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