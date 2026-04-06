From left to right, retired Brig. Gen. Michael A. Kiefer, Lt. Col. Aaron Conklin, U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, State Senator Rodric Bray and State Rep. Dave Hall, cut the ribbon signifying the official opening of the newly renovated Bloomington Readiness Center, in Bloomington, Indiana, Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026. The facility is home to the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit with a storied lineage dating back to 1882. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9601836
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-DR049-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rep. Erin Houchin, Indiana National Guard Open New Modernized Bloomington Armory
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