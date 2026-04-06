Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting

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From left to right, retired Brig. Gen. Michael A. Kiefer, Lt. Col. Aaron Conklin, U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, State Senator Rodric Bray and State Rep. Dave Hall, cut the ribbon signifying the official opening of the newly renovated Bloomington Readiness Center, in Bloomington, Indiana, Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026. The facility is home to the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit with a storied lineage dating back to 1882. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)