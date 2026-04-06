Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin addresses ceremony attendees at the official opening of the newly renovated Bloomington Readiness Center, in Bloomington, Indiana, Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026. The facility is home to the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit with a storied lineage dating back to 1882. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez).