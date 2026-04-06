U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin addresses ceremony attendees at the official opening of the newly renovated Bloomington Readiness Center, in Bloomington, Indiana, Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026. The facility is home to the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit with a storied lineage dating back to 1882. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez).
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9601830
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-DR049-1006
|Resolution:
|4188x5948
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bloomington Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rep. Erin Houchin, Indiana National Guard Open New Modernized Bloomington Armory
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