Rep. Erin Houchin, Indiana National Guard Open New Modernized Bloomington Armory

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez | From left to right, retired Brig. Gen. Michael A. Kiefer, Lt. Col. Aaron Conklin, U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, State Senator Rodric Bray and State Rep. Dave Hall, cut the ribbon signifying the official opening of the newly renovated Bloomington Readiness Center. The facility is home to the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit with a storied lineage dating back to 1882. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – U.S. Representative Erin Houchin and The Indiana National Guard opened the newly modernized armory in Bloomington. The facility is home to the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, a unit with a storied lineage dating back to 1882.

The extensive renovation project marks the first significant upgrade to the facility since its original construction in 1959. The modernization brings the armory up to current standards, providing the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery with a state-of-the-art facility for training and operations.

The way we train and execute our missions has evolved, and we must continue to adapt to these changes. Modernization is vital to support training, warfighting readiness, and it is a responsible way to provide cost savings to our state and federal facilities that require maintenance on old and outdated buildings and equipment.

“This new Bloomington armory is an investment in the men and women who stand ready to serve our state and our nation. The 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery has a proud history of answering the call, and they deserve facilities that match the importance of their mission. This modernization ensures our Guardsmen have the resources they need to train, operate, and stay prepared for any challenge that lies ahead,” said U.S. Representative Erin Houchin.

The 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment traces its history to the 1st Regiment, Indiana Light Artillery, which was organized on November 22, 1882, with Col.Eli Lilly as the Chief of Artillery.

The unit has served in numerous conflicts, including the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, and the Global War on Terrorism.

"This modernized armory is a testament to our commitment to providing our Guardsmen with the best possible facilities and resources," said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, The Adjutant General of Indiana. "The men and women of the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery have a long and proud history of service to our state and nation, and this updated facility will ensure they are ready to meet the challenges of the future."

This $8.2 million renovation project, funded by federal and state resources, has successfully brought the Bloomington Armory up to current code requirements and industry standards. The construction, which commenced in September of 2024, was completed on schedule. This extensive renovation added approximately 4,400 square feet of new space and modernized over 20,000 square feet of the existing facility.

This project is a crucial part of a 20-year modernization plan designed to equip Indiana Guardsmen with state-of-the-art facilities for their daily duties and training.

This statewide initiative encompasses numerous projects, including renovations and modernizations of armories in Martinsville, South Bend, and LaPorte, among others.

The overarching goal is to ensure that Indiana's National Guard is a modern force capable of meeting the demands of the 21st century.

Armories serve as more than just military facilities, they host a variety of local events, from job fairs and blood drives to community meetings and youth programs, strengthening the bond between military personnel and the citizens they serve. These facilities symbolize local pride and offer a central gathering place, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

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