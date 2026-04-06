A handful of Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve hone their grappling skills and Modern Army Combatives Program techniques at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area April 3 to prepare to compete in the La Cerda Cup at Fort Benning next week.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9601665
|VIRIN:
|260403-D-HX738-4299
|Resolution:
|1980x3520
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting ready for the Lacerda Cup [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.