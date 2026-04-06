Date Taken: 04.03.2026 Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:43 Photo ID: 9601663 VIRIN: 260403-D-HX738-5778 Resolution: 3520x1980 Size: 1.19 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Just the start of a long weekend [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.