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    Just the start of a long weekend [Image 3 of 4]

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    Just the start of a long weekend

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practice sparring techniques at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area April 3 in preparation for the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning next week.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9601663
    VIRIN: 260403-D-HX738-5778
    Resolution: 3520x1980
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Just the start of a long weekend [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Switching off partners to stay agile
    Getting ready for the Lacerda Cup
    Just the start of a long weekend
    All you need is a little room and a will to improve

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    lacerda cup 2026

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