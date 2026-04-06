Just the start of a long weekend

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practice sparring techniques at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area April 3 in preparation for the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning next week.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9601663
|VIRIN:
|260403-D-HX738-5778
|Resolution:
|3520x1980
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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