Switching off partners to stay agile

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practice sparring techniques with fellow team members at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area April 3 in preparation for the All-Army Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning next week
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9601655
|VIRIN:
|260403-D-HX738-2244
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|409.58 KB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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