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    All you need is a little room and a will to improve [Image 4 of 4]

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    All you need is a little room and a will to improve

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    The staff at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area transformed a former dining facility into a training facility to allow members of the U.S. Army Reserve combatives team to prepare for the Lacerda Cup.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9601661
    VIRIN: 260403-D-HX738-9553
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 424.17 KB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, All you need is a little room and a will to improve [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Switching off partners to stay agile
    Getting ready for the Lacerda Cup
    Just the start of a long weekend
    All you need is a little room and a will to improve

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    lacerda cup 2026

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