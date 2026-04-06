The staff at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area transformed a former dining facility into a training facility to allow members of the U.S. Army Reserve combatives team to prepare for the Lacerda Cup.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9601661
|VIRIN:
|260403-D-HX738-9553
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|424.17 KB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All you need is a little room and a will to improve [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.