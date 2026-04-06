Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, Lt. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, and Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, receive a briefing from Capt. Peter Snow, Instructor, CCAT-Initial Course, Air Force Research Laboratory, during a visit to the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Apr. 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9601300
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-ZJ423-1271
|Resolution:
|4037x2696
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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