Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL

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Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receive a briefing from Dr. Elizabeth Frost, Air Force Research Laboratory, research psychologist, during a visit to the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Apr. 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)