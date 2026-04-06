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    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL [Image 3 of 5]

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    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receive a briefing from Dr. Elizabeth Frost, Air Force Research Laboratory, research psychologist, during a visit to the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Apr. 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9601290
    VIRIN: 260403-F-ZJ423-1238
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2025
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