(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Chief Master Sgt. James Bill Fitch, Command Chief, Air Force Materiel Command, Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, and Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command pose with their team at the C-17 training simulator at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 3, 2026. The visit highlighted AFRL’s commitment to innovation, pushing the envelope and delivering the technology that supports the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9601297
    VIRIN: 260403-F-ZJ423-1394
    Resolution: 3530x2358
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL
    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL
    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL
    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL
    Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    2025
    SECAF
    Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery