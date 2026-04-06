Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL

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Chief Master Sgt. James Bill Fitch, Command Chief, Air Force Materiel Command, Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, and Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command pose with their team at the C-17 training simulator at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 3, 2026. The visit highlighted AFRL’s commitment to innovation, pushing the envelope and delivering the technology that supports the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)