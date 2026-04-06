Chief Master Sgt. James Bill Fitch, Command Chief, Air Force Materiel Command, Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, and Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command pose with their team at the C-17 training simulator at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 3, 2026. The visit highlighted AFRL’s commitment to innovation, pushing the envelope and delivering the technology that supports the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9601297
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-ZJ423-1394
|Resolution:
|3530x2358
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.