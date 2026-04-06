Secretary of the Air Force Visits AFRL

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William Bailey, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, and Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receive a briefing from Ryan Osysko, Air Force Research Laboratory, principal materials engineer, during a visit to the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Apr. 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law)