The U.S. Air Force’s 11th Civil Engineer Squadron’s environmental compliance team poses for a group photo on the waterfront at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026. The team reviewed plans and guided inspection processes throughout the recent construction project to revitalize the base gas station, which ensured JBAB’s compliance with long-term environmental standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 08:37
|Photo ID:
|9601040
|VIRIN:
|310318-F-OU359-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp
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