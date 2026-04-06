JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp

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The U.S. Air Force’s 11th Civil Engineer Squadron’s environmental compliance team poses for a group photo on the waterfront at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026. The team reviewed plans and guided inspection processes throughout the recent construction project to revitalize the base gas station, which ensured JBAB’s compliance with long-term environmental standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)