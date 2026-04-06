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    JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp [Image 3 of 3]

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    JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force’s 11th Civil Engineer Squadron’s environmental compliance team poses for a group photo on the waterfront at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026. The team reviewed plans and guided inspection processes throughout the recent construction project to revitalize the base gas station, which ensured JBAB’s compliance with long-term environmental standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:37
    Photo ID: 9601040
    VIRIN: 310318-F-OU359-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp [Image 3 of 3], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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