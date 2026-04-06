JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp

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Dave Newman, field supervisor for TTI Environmental Inc, operates an excavator on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 26,2026. The heavy equipment operators removed debris for the replacement of aging fuel lines, resulting in increased safety and improved quality of life on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)