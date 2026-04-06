JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | Josh Heflin, a field technician with TTI Environmental Inc., operates a backhoe during the base gas station construction project at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 26, 2026. The renovation replaced fuel lines and improved customer traffic flow during storage tank refueling, resulting in increased safety and improved quality of life on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | Josh Heflin, a field technician with TTI Environmental Inc., operates a backhoe during...... read more read more

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.— Years before construction breaks ground to shape new projects at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron’s environmental compliance team ensures plans follow laws, regulations and standards in accordance with federal and Air Force guidelines. Their efforts may go unnoticed, but their work is monumental for the continued vitality of base infrastructure.

From reviewing plans and inspection requirements, to collaboration throughout construction phases, the environmental team keeps JBAB aligned with long-term environmental standards. A prime example of their efforts is the current gas station renovation on JBAB.

“This project has been in the works for years,” shared Ryan Soens, chief of the environmental compliance management team with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron. “It started way before I got here.”

Soens emphasized that a lot of the job entails bringing projects to life from the previous team and planting seeds for future projects that the current team will probably never see. Plans they are creating now have expected construction completion five or more years in the future.

During the gas station project, contractors replaced fuel lines to prevent future leaks and constructed a more efficient layout for fuel trucks to offload, which will allow refilling underground fuel storage tanks without disrupting gas station customer traffic.

“Sometimes the protocol for replacing fuel lines is to wait until a line expires and replace the lines one by one, which can be costly.” Soens shared. “Combining a full replacement of all lines before expiration and simultaneously redesigning the station for efficiency not only saves money, but also time in the long run.”

Overall, the project strengthens the base infrastructure, improves the quality of life for those who live and work on base and minimizes fuel leaks, which cause serious safety issues and rack up hefty fines.

“These fines are not cheap,” Soens said. “They could go as high as $42,000 per day of noncompliance.”

The JBAB gas station upgrade is just one of many environmental projects. On a continuous basis, the environmental compliance team improves installation safety by overseeing the installation of gas, water and power lines, monitoring air quality and solving water contamination issues. They also regularly test water systems and manage stormwater. These efforts help the installation identify issues early and successfully implement corrective action before small issues develop into more serious problems.

From routine inspections, permit tracking and coordination with regulatory agencies, the environmental compliance team ensures JBAB’s environmental safety for the future vitality of the installation.

Though most of their mission happens behind the scenes, their impact is reflected across the installation. Their efforts support a safer, more efficient quality of life for those who live and work on JBAB, shaping the installation’s future one seed at a time.