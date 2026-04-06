JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp

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Josh Heflin, a field technician with TTI Environmental Inc., operates a backhoe during the base gas station construction project at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 26, 2026. The renovation replaced fuel lines and improved customer traffic flow during storage tank refueling, resulting in increased safety and improved quality of life on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)