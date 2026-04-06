Josh Heflin, a field technician with TTI Environmental Inc., operates a backhoe during the base gas station construction project at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 26, 2026. The renovation replaced fuel lines and improved customer traffic flow during storage tank refueling, resulting in increased safety and improved quality of life on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 08:37
|Photo ID:
|9601034
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-OU359-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp
No keywords found.