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    JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp [Image 1 of 3]

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    JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Josh Heflin, a field technician with TTI Environmental Inc., operates a backhoe during the base gas station construction project at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 26, 2026. The renovation replaced fuel lines and improved customer traffic flow during storage tank refueling, resulting in increased safety and improved quality of life on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:37
    Photo ID: 9601034
    VIRIN: 260318-F-OU359-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBAB’s environmental team leads base gas station revamp [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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