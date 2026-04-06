LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC

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U.S. Army Air defenders pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Brady, Inspector General of the United States Army, on Sembach, Germany, March 17th, 2026. Air defenders of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command are constantly ready for any situation, with the Inspector General supporting our mission (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass).