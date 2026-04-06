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    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC [Image 2 of 7]

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    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Brady, Inspector General of the United States Army, receives memento gifts during his visit on Sembach, Germany, March 17th, 2026. Air defenders of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command are constantly ready for any situation, with the Inspector General supporting our mission (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 07:15
    Photo ID: 9600940
    VIRIN: 251116-A-KB033-2712
    Resolution: 4401x3301
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC
    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC
    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC
    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC
    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC
    LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC

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