LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Brady, Inspector General of the United States Army, receives memento gifts during his visit on Sembach, Germany, March 17th, 2026. Air defenders of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command are constantly ready for any situation, with the Inspector General supporting our mission (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass).