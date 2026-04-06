U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Brady, Inspector General of the United States Army, discusses air defense during a meeting on Sembach, Germany, March 17th, 2026. Air defenders of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command are constantly ready for any situation, with the Inspector General supporting our mission (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass).
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9600935
|VIRIN:
|251116-A-KB033-4692
|Resolution:
|4256x3192
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Brady visits 10th AAMDC [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.