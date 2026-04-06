U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, right, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, places flowers at a military working memorial site during a tour at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Gering visited Hawaii to assess the current state of the Military Working Dog facility and discuss ongoing efforts and future construction of the new kennels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9600860
|VIRIN:
|260402-M-SF800-1156
|Resolution:
|6028x4019
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.