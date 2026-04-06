The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026

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U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Karl Coulson, left, a civil engineer corps officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, during a tour at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Gering visited Hawaii to assess the current state of the Military Working Dog facility and discuss ongoing efforts and future construction of the new kennels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)