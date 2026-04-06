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    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026 [Image 7 of 12]

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    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, right, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, left, and Maj. Kellie Lundmark, the provost marshall of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), observe a military working dog memorial site during a tour at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Gering visited Hawaii to assess the current state of the Military Working Dog facility and discuss ongoing efforts and future construction of the new kennels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 01:07
    Photo ID: 9600850
    VIRIN: 260402-M-SF800-1160
    Resolution: 5230x3487
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026

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    MCBH
    ACMC
    Marines
    Hawaii
    MWD

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