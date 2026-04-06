The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, center left, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Karl Coulson, center right, a civil engineer corps officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, during a tour at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Gering visited Hawaii to assess the current state of the Military Working Dog facility and discuss ongoing efforts and future construction of the new kennels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)