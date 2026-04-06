Military home school students tour Andersen AFB

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Military home school students pose for a photo in a fire truck during a visit to Fire Station 1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 20, 2026. During their visit, students had discussions with airmen from the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron about emergency response, techniques and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)