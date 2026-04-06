Military home school students tour Andersen AFB

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Parents and students from the military home school base tour group pose for a group photo with airmen from the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron during their visit to Fire Station 1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 20, 2026. The airmen showcased tools and demonstrated techniques used when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)