Parents and students from the military home school base tour group pose for a group photo with airmen from the 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog team at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 20, 2026. The tour provided students with a firsthand look into how military working dogs and handlers operate efficiently together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9600832
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-XU271-1431
|Resolution:
|1920x1279
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military home school students tour Andersen AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Charline Ebreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.