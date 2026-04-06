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    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB [Image 8 of 9]

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    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian San Nicolas, right, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists a military home school student, left, with putting on a protective helmet before participating in a demonstration at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 20, 2026. The activity highlighted a crucial tool used by firefighters when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9600836
    VIRIN: 260320-F-XU271-1527
    Resolution: 1920x1279
    Size: 834.69 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military home school students tour Andersen AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Charline Ebreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB
    Military home school students tour Andersen AFB

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    Base Tour
    Community Engagement
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    Students
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