U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian San Nicolas, right, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists a military home school student, left, with putting on a protective helmet before participating in a demonstration at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 20, 2026. The activity highlighted a crucial tool used by firefighters when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9600836
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-XU271-1527
|Resolution:
|1920x1279
|Size:
|834.69 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military home school students tour Andersen AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Charline Ebreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.