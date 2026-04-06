Military home school students tour Andersen AFB

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian San Nicolas, right, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists a military home school student, left, with putting on a protective helmet before participating in a demonstration at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 20, 2026. The activity highlighted a crucial tool used by firefighters when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)