Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS

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Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula gives a lecture to Airman Leadership School at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 5, 2026. Deptula is a highly decorated military leader with 34 years of distinguished service and is currently the dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and a senior scholar at the U.S. Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)