Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS

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6th Air Refueling Wing leadership speaks with retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. Deptula is a decorated military leader with 34 years of distinguished service and is currently the dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and a senior scholar at the U.S. Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)