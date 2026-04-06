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    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS [Image 2 of 5]

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    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    6th Air Refueling Wing leadership speaks with retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. Deptula is a decorated military leader with 34 years of distinguished service and is currently the dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and a senior scholar at the U.S. Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9600132
    VIRIN: 260305-F-PV508-1054
    Resolution: 5366x3570
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS
    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS
    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS
    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS
    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS

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    MacDill
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    6th ARW
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