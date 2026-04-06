6th Air Refueling Wing leadership speaks with retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. Deptula is a decorated military leader with 34 years of distinguished service and is currently the dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and a senior scholar at the U.S. Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9600132
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-PV508-1054
|Resolution:
|5366x3570
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.