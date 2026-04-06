Students at Airman Leadership School take notes during retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula’s lecture at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. ALS develops junior enlisted service members on the path to becoming noncommissioned officers by teaching professional war-fighting skills, supervision and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9600134
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-PV508-1261
|Resolution:
|5347x3558
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.