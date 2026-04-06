Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula speaks to ALS

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Airman Leadership School is held in the newly completed Professional Development Center at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. ALS develops junior enlisted service members on the path to becoming noncommissioned officers by teaching professional war-fighting skills, supervision and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)