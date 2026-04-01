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    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training [Image 7 of 7]

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    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Company A, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, install a modular stick charge on a door during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 31, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9599483
    VIRIN: 260331-M-PY017-1334
    Resolution: 2754x4896
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training
    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training
    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training
    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training
    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training
    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training
    U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training

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