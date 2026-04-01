U.S. Marines with Company A, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Republic of Korea Marines with 2nd Company, Engineer Support Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, clear a building during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 31, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9599468
|VIRIN:
|260331-M-PY017-1203
|Resolution:
|6368x3582
|Size:
|11.71 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.