U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training

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Republic of Korea Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Saehwart Jang, an ammunition technician with 2nd Company, Engineer Support Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, assembles a charge during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 31, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)