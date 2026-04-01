U.S. and ROK Marines Conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain Training

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U.S. Marines with Company A, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Republic of Korea Marines with 2nd Company, Engineer Support Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, make their way to an underground tunnel during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 31, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)