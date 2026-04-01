The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.
The engagement served as a crucial platform for strengthening communication and aligning strategic efforts throughout the organization.
(U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chun Hyong, Korean Service Corps Battalion)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 03:13
|Photo ID:
|9599432
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-SH184-1007
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|576.97 KB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25. [Image 7 of 7], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.