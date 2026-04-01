Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.



During the event, Col. R. Scott Carpenter, commander of U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea, visited to thank personnel and hold a Q&A session with battalion leaders on operational concerns.

(U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chun Hyong, Korean Service Corps Battalion)