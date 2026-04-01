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The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.



The engagement served as a crucial platform for strengthening communication and aligning strategic efforts throughout the organization.

(U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chun Hyong, Korean Service Corps Battalion)