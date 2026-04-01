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    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25. [Image 4 of 7]

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    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.

    The engagement served as a crucial platform for strengthening communication and aligning strategic efforts throughout the organization.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chun Hyong, Korean Service Corps Battalion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9599428
    VIRIN: 260325-A-SH184-1004
    Resolution: 1551x1080
    Size: 533.54 KB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25. [Image 7 of 7], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.
    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.
    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.
    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.
    During the KSC Senior Leader Engagement, Col. R. Scott Carpenter, commander of U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea, visited to thank personnel and hold a Q&amp;A session with battalion leaders on operational concerns.
    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.
    The Korean Service Corps Battalion's leadership, including the command group, staff, and company commanders, conducted a Senior Leader’s Engagement to review the last nine months' accomplishments and set future priorities at Camp Humphreys on Mar. 25.

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