USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor

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SAN DIEGO (April 5, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors stand watch in the pilot house of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship returns to San Diego, April. 5, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Holloway)