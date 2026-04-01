USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor

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SAN DIEGO (April 5, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors handle line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April. 5, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Nungaray)