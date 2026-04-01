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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 4]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (April 5, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors clean the interior of a jet blast deflector on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Apr. 5, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Holloway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9599129
    VIRIN: 260405-N-YK125-1033
    Resolution: 7266x4844
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor

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