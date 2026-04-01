SAN DIEGO (April 5, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors clean the interior of a jet blast deflector on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Apr. 5, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9599129
|VIRIN:
|260405-N-YK125-1033
|Resolution:
|7266x4844
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Sea and Anchor [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.