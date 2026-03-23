35th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, load onto an Omni Air International Boeing 777-200ER at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. These Soldiers are deploying to the Philippines in support of Operation Pathways, a series of joint and combined military activities designed to strengthen alliances, build interoperability, and demonstrate commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert