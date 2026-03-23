U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, load onto an Omni Air International Boeing 777-200ER at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. These Soldiers are deploying to the Philippines in support of Operation Pathways, a series of joint and combined military activities designed to strengthen alliances, build interoperability, and demonstrate commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9592793
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-BN557-8773
|Resolution:
|8079x5386
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.