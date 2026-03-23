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    35th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26 [Image 5 of 5]

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    35th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, load onto an Omni Air International Boeing 777-200ER at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. These Soldiers are deploying to the Philippines in support of Operation Pathways, a series of joint and combined military activities designed to strengthen alliances, build interoperability, and demonstrate commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9592793
    VIRIN: 260309-F-BN557-8773
    Resolution: 8079x5386
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 35th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26
    735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26
    735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26
    735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26
    35th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26

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    18th Air Force
    25th Inf Div
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing
    Air Mobiliity Command

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