735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26

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U.S. Air Force Tracy Pruse, 735th Air Mobility Squadron service agent, observes cargo loading during a passenger load in support of Balikatan 2026 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. 735th AMS provided aircraft and passenger loading assistance to 281 Soldiers from the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division from Schofield Barracks, HI, as they departed to participate in the 4-month long exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert)