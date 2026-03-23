U.S. Air Force Tracy Pruse, 735th Air Mobility Squadron service agent, observes cargo loading during a passenger load in support of Balikatan 2026 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. 735th AMS provided aircraft and passenger loading assistance to 281 Soldiers from the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division from Schofield Barracks, HI, as they departed to participate in the 4-month long exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9592794
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-BN557-7096
|Resolution:
|6449x4299
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.