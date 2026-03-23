735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26

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U.S. Air Force Christopher Chun, 735 Air Mobility Squadron passenger and baggage processor, operates a baggage conveyor during a passenger load in support of Operation Pathways 26 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. The passenger loading supports Operation Pathways 26 and upcoming multinational exercises in the Philippines, positioning combat-credible forces and equipment forward to strengthen interoperability and deterrence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert)