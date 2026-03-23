735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26

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U.S. Air Force Tracy Pruse, 735th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service agent, collapses a baggage conveyor during a passenger load in support of Operation Pathways 26 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. The 735th AMS operates Air Mobility Command's passenger terminal on JBPHH, providing rapid global mobility and passenger transportation in and around the Indo-Pacific AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert)