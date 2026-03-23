U.S. Air Force Tracy Pruse, 735th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service agent, collapses a baggage conveyor during a passenger load in support of Operation Pathways 26 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. The 735th AMS operates Air Mobility Command's passenger terminal on JBPHH, providing rapid global mobility and passenger transportation in and around the Indo-Pacific AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9592790
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-BN557-3692
|Resolution:
|5933x3955
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 735th Air Mobility Squadron supports Operation Pathways 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.