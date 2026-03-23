Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command

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KITTERY, Maine (March 31, 2026) – Capt. Zachary Harry, installation officer in charge for Naval Support Activity Maine gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, March 31. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)